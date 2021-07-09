Andrada and Vergara presented as reinforcements of Monterrey

MEXICO CITY

The Rayados del Monterrey presented Colombian forward Duván Vergara and Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada as reinforcements towards the Apertura 2021. Duván Vergara assured that he is happy with his arrival at the Rayados and has always followed Mexican childhood football. The contribution of other Colombian elements in Mexico was fundamental to generate that roots and interest.

I’m very happy for the atmosphere in the team from day one. Since I was a child I have followed Mexican soccer, many colleagues have passed through here and some have made history. When I had the proposal I did not hesitate to take it “.

The coffee grower he detached himself from the pressure by being the substitute of a historical one for the institution like Dorlan Pabón and affirmed that he comes to the royal group to leave his own mark, he explained.

I can’t have pressure because Dorlan made his own story and I’m here to make mine. I am grateful to Dorlan but I am Duván Vergara but I have come to leave my legacy, “he said.

Esteban Andrada, for his part, said he had many wishes to debut in the team led by Javier Aguirre and he warned that for him playing soccer is only fun.

I am eager to play and show the fans that I can give the team security. My old man had pressure when he had to find food for the boys. I have fun, “he said.

Goalkeeping mistakes took their toll on Monterrey in the past, when Hugo González was part of the starting eleven. In this sense, the Argentine expressed his commitment to work to the top of his abilities to provide security for his teammates.

The goalkeeper lives with the errors and prepares so that they do not happen. For my part I will work one hundred percent so that this does not influence the results of the team, “he concluded.

At the event, Duilio Davino, Sports Director of the Club, was also present. The leader pointed out that with the arrival of Héctor Moreno, Erick Aguirre, Joel Campbell, Duván Vergara and Esteban Andrada, do not expect more hires.

