Andra Day is recovering from her addiction to porn and sex



Andra Day.

Photo: Chris Pizzello / Getty Images

One of the biggest challenges the singer had to face Andra Day Ahead of her acting debut in the film ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday ‘had nothing to do with the interpretive challenge of stepping into the shoes of one of music’s greatest icons.

As the 36-year-old artist has now revealed, before filming begins suffered an addiction to porn and sex which he decided to face once and for all because he did not want to bring “any element of sexualization” to the role.

“I had just come out of a situation in my own life: dealing with porn addiction, sex addiction. I’m being very, very honest with you because I’m not the only one. But I knew I wanted all of that to go away“, Has revealed in an interview to InStyle.

Although Andra had to lose twelve kilos to get under the skin of the protagonist and began to smoke and drink to look fragile on camera, ironically she is now full of strength and optimism.

“After playing Billie, I now feel like I’m paying tribute to her and have discovered the power of femininity. I am in a much happier moment to enjoy everything, of course, because I have left the addiction behind, if you want to say it like that ”, he celebrated.

The only thing she regrets about the whole experience, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, is having said goodbye to her curvier figure due to the demands of the script.

“People have asked me, ‘Do you feel prettier now that you’ve lost weight?’ And I always say: ‘Of course not!I liked being juicier! It was very good. ‘ But I like how it has affected my body, my joints. Yes, you can tell the difference ”.