Andra Day: “I still do not believe that I am an actress”

Once known that Andra Day (Edmonds, Washington, 1984) owes everything to Billie Holiday, it can be said that it was difficult for him to pay off the debt. What’s more, he repeatedly refused to accept the role. And Lee Daniels, its director, to give it to him. Music diva stuff, multi-nominated for the Grammy and behind the song Rise Up, the anthem of the Black Lives Matter movement making itself loved? “I still do not believe that I am an actress”, he declares. “But that’s a feeling that black women have, that we never quite believe what we are capable of. That made me decide to do it “. That and more, because Holiday’s presence was a constant in his life. His mother, a very spiritual and watchful woman in a church, loved the music of Lady Day. And her musical theater teacher at school, the closest she ever came to an acting training, was the one who told her to listen to her to find her own style. “I was 11 years old and I did not understand his lyrics, but his voice enchanted me”, remember. At the time, her favorite song was Sugar, but it didn’t take her long to realize that there was more than just a singer behind Strange Fruit. “I found a fighter, the godmother not only of the blues but of civil liberties. Someone who raised his voice not only for blacks but for all racial minorities, the marginalized, women. He spoke of something relevant then and that is still valid today “. Day talks about the central theme of the tape, a song that Holiday dedicated, says the interpreter, “To the systemic lynching that existed, there is, in the United States, the first protest song of the black community and for which they tried to assassinate it and, in fact, they succeeded.”

The weight of his legacy

Day can still see the weight in her voice. His is smoother, more fluffy than Holiday’s. For her transformation, she needed to load her with all the sorrow, the heroin, the cigarettes, the frustrated and sometimes violent loves that marked the life of this legend and scratched her voice. “I had to relive all the traumas that I had left behind many years ago and stay there because I’m not such a good actress to get in and out of character”says someone who normally neither drinks nor smokes and who also had to say goodbye during this time of preparation and filming to their scarves, their hot herbal teas and any other personal care. “The worst thing has been to get out of it, because it left something in me that I enjoyed this communion, but that was not healthy at all”, tops off what has been his film debut. Hence, the biggest advantage of his Golden Globe was eating until he was full, after having watched his weight to show a Holiday consumed in his fight. And celebrate the second victory of a black actress at the Golden Globes (the first was Whoopi Goldberg in 1986 with The Color Purple). “But I will love the day that something like this is normal, that they don’t have to spend another 35 years until another victory”She affirms being a warrior and perhaps willing not so much to act but to find other stories of women, of minorities, that need to be told with her as a screenwriter or, perhaps, as a director. As her father, as spiritual as she, told her, “He who does not sow, does not reap.”

