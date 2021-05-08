Andor’s new images are more revealing than ever

Andor’s shooting continues at full throttle and some images and videos of the set were allowed to be seen. Diego Luna starred in this leak.

The recordings of Star Wars: Andor They are already underway and, as expected, several photos and videos were leaked directly from the set. One of the novelties, in relation to the previously filtered material, is that the protagonist, Diego Luna, is present in this.

In the shots, the main character is seen on a sandy, coastal planet. In addition, this is accompanied by a group of shoretroopers who are in training.

In the sequences, Cassian is seen arguing with the imperial soldiers, which would indicate that at that moment he was working on an action scene.

However, despite getting the clips, not much has been revealed about the series’ plot, not even a set date for its premiere.

Nevertheless, Disney + Y Lucasfilm they have budgeted to launch it in 2022. That year would be a great boom for the other related productions, since Obi-Wan would premiere for that time. In addition, on the part of Marvel there are also confirmed projects such as Moon knight Y She-hulk to enrich the catalog.

Diego Luna spotted filming ‘Star Wars’ show ‘Andor’ for the first time https://t.co/MpoRApHLey pic.twitter.com/BrUe53iSwn – Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2021

As it is, Andor will be focused on facts before Rogue one, so the central actor is clean-shaven and looking less ragged than in the aforementioned spin-off.

About the show in production it is also said that it will be the window for Kenobi, played again by Ewan McGregor, make your triumphant comeback without waiting for the premiere of your own series. Comments have also appeared regarding Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

Finally, we will have to wait for the day of Andor’s debut so that many things can be confirmed. Something similar to what happened with The Mandalorian, which perfectly saved the cameo of Luke Skywalker.