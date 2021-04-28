Andorra presents a candidacy to the FIS for the Alpine Skiing World Championships in 2027

04/28/2021

Andorra aspires to host for the first time the most important alpine skiing event in the world in terms of organization and popularity. The Pyrenees country and the Andorran Ski Federation (FAE), will present their candidacy for the International Ski Federation (FIS) to celebrate the World Championships in 2027. Never before have the Pyrenees welcomed such an imposing sporting goal. The countdown begins in which during the period of one year, the Principality will face big names like Crans-Montana (Switzerland) and Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany). The resolution will arrive in the town of Villamoura (Portugal) during the FIS Congress in May 2022 with the vote of the 17 members of the FIS Council, who will determine the chosen venue.

World dimension

The World Championships are held every two years, have a duration of more 15 days and they are held during the month of February, coinciding with the high season in the snow sector. The event consists of 13 tests that move more than 750 athletes from more than 70 countries. The organization expects to have the invaluable support of more than 500 volunteers, the soul of the event. For coverage of on-site races, they move more than 1,000 communication professionals and the tests are offered live in more than 100 televisions from around the world. Regarding hotel occupancy, the forecast is to assume close to 50,000 hotel nights to accommodate athletes, the sports family and the media, among others.

Cortina de Ampezzo (Italy) has hosted the latest edition, and the Courchevel-Méribel (France) and Saalbach (Austria) stations will be the next venues in 2023 and 2025, respectively. Due to the size and characteristics of the event, the venue is chosen with a 5-year margin to work in the organization.

Operating budget of 40 million euros

The indicative budget to organize a World Championships is about 40 million euros, which come from the TV rights and sponsorship. The FIS markets them and transfers the part corresponding to operating expenses to the organizing committee. In this way no public contributions are necessary to cover the operating budget, a very relevant fact especially at the present time.

Country candidacy

Andorra is presented as a candidacy for an entire country, this being a characteristic that distinguishes it from the stations that have traditionally hosted World Cups. The sports concept is that of compact seat, with the careers located in the consolidated World Cup tracks, Avet and Àliga de Soldeu and El Tarter in Grandvalira, combined with an expanded headquarters throughout the country with daily delivery of medals and the entertainment program in Andorra La Vella, as well as various actions that will be located in other locations in the Principality. Andorra 2027 has the institutional support of the Government, of the seven comuns (town halls) and with the adhesion of the hotel associations and the entities of the business fabric.

Candidacy objectives

The master plan of the candidacy began to take shape at the end of February 2020. A small team divided into different specialized areas has worked in depth for more than a year on the conceptual and practical aspects of the organization of some World Championships in Andorra.

The vision of the event is based on some essential pillars that inspire the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations:

• Sustainability. Contribute to the construction of a new country model that allows current Andorra to evolve towards a long-term sustainable model.

• Inclusion. Turning the station and the country into a source of inspiration for different groups thanks to the improvement of inclusive and accessible products, services and infrastructures that eliminate barriers and promote social inclusion and equal opportunities.

• Ski and health. Promote from early childhood the healthy habits that sports practice contributes, also promoting continuous training for professional and elite skiing.

• Andorra experience. Offer the best possible experience during the event to the sports family, the spectators and the citizens of the country.

• Andorra brand. To achieve the maximum notoriety of the country, reinforcing its position as a world-class snow tourist destination.

Career in the World Cup

Access to the alpine skiing elite It was promoted by the FAE and the sectors of Soldeu El Tarter de Grandvalira more than a decade ago. The celebration of different editions of the European Cup with organizational success was positively valued by the FIS, which awarded Soldeu in the year 2012 the first women’s World Cup for slalon and giant slalon. The path continued with new opportunities and challenges for growth in organizational experience with the celebration of new European Cups and European Cup Finals. In 2016, El Tarter premiered at the big white circus with the women’s supergiant and alpine combined events. The team’s ambition continued, and after a new edition of the European Cup Finals, Grandvalira organized the 2019 World Cup Finals with the participation of the 25 best skiers on the planet of all disciplines, crowning as winners of the Crystal Globe two of the best runners of all time such as Mikaela Shiffrin Y Marcel hirscher.

Project viability

After the satisfactory balance that the FIS made on the organization of the 2019 World Cup Finals, it is the same international federation that, at that time, encouraged Andorra to analyze the viability of some World Championships in the country of the Pyrenees .

Live from the country’s television

The current health situation caused by COVID-19 has forced the organization to seek a formula to reach the entire population of the Principality. For this reason, the announcement has been made through a special Andorra Televisió program and in streaming through its website. The general director of the candidacy, David Hidalgo, has been in charge of giving visibility to this historical moment in which the President of the Government of Andorra, Xavier Espot, the President of Grandvalira- ENSISA and Consul of Canillo, Francesc Camp and the President of the Andorran Ski Federation (FAE), Josep Pintat.