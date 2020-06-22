The Morabanc Andorra has been imposed on Casademont Zaragoza 113-93 in a colorful game. This implies that you still have qualification options for the semifinals of the final phase of the ACB, if there were a series of results. Todorovic left with 26 points, while the Argentine Brussino and the German Benzing stood out in the Aragonese with 19 points.

The Aragonese team came out more connected, having an advantage of up to 8 points in the first quarter, but the team led by Ibon Navarro had not said its last word. Little by little their best players woke up, with Serbian Todorovic in command, and they gradually went on the scoreboard, until they reached a difference that does not accurately reflect what was seen in the crash.

With this victory, Zaragoza is already eliminated, while the Andorran team will play its classification on Wednesday against Real Madrid at 6.30 p.m. They will have to remember two seasons ago, when they won in the two games they played for Pablo Laso’s team.