Andorra defeated the Balearic Islands – Espabox

Selection of Andorra It debuted with victory in the League of Autonomies, defeating last Saturday the team of Balearic Islands, in the Prat Gran d’Escaldes. The combined of the Principality prevailed by 4 to 2 to the insular, fighting both in masculine and feminine categories. The event was received with great interest in Andorra, with the fans responding with their attendance at the venue.

With this victory, Andorra leads the classification of the League of Autonomies, followed by Catalonia, in this new competition organized by the CEFAB (Spanish Confederation of Autonomous Boxing Federations).