MoraBanc Andorra and Valencia Basket were the only ACB teams to return to training on Monday. The players exercised individually and with the technicians respecting the safety distance. In Valencia, the squad benefited from the magnificent facilities of L’Alqueria, with nine interior courts, four exterior courts and their respective changing rooms, one for each athlete in the current situation. To all they took their temperature upon arrival at the venue.

In Andorra, only six players jumped onto the parquet (Hannah, Senglin, Massenat, Llovet, Alexis and Hugo Bartolomé), one in each basket and in turns, and this Tuesday the other six will be available (Walker and Sy manage the return from the US and Serbia, respectively). This is how they will work alternately during this week after not stepping on the court since March 12. “It is very important not to miss these first sessions or to fall short in intensity”, explains the Andorran physical trainer, Miguel Ángel Rodellar, who adds: “The idea is to start doing the movements of a basketball game that we were trying to replicate before at home”.

The only ones to return to action, because the Unicaja, the other team that had planned for this Monday, passed the coronavirus serological tests in the morning, which the players attended and also the relatives who live with them (the technicians will do them another day), and then decided not to carry out the preparatory session in Los Guindos, which has two tracks. The reason is that will better analyze the protocol back to training published on Saturday by the Higher Sports Council. And it will do this Tuesday afternoon with the rest of the clubs in a telematic and informative meeting with the ACB, which on Sunday sent all the teams “additional recommendations to the CSD protocol adjusted to basketball practice.” Like, for example, carrying out exhaustive tests typical of a preseason, beyond those related to the virus, to avoid physical risks after two months of hiatus. Andorra has to respect the protocol of the government of the Principality, other legislation, but must also comply with that of the CSD to compete in the Endesa League.

Reyes “There are no players; we have to say enough ”

The Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP) is very critical of the current process and it has presented a wide communication of doubts and allegations to the protocol. And so is its president, Alfonso Reyes, who explains it in AS: “It has been carried out without collaboration with the athletes, except for the AFE (footballers), who have not intervened much either. And it is not published in the BOE, so it lacks legal validity. Regarding the ACB’s recommendations, we don’t know anything. It would not be understood that the doctors and the players were not involved. Athletes are not available and it is time to say enough, especially on health issues. Zero risk does not exist, but you can do many things. “