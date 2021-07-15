Andor: Gael García Bernal wants to play a villain in the next Star Wars series starring Diego Luna – Tomatazos

The paths of Gael García Bernal (La Red Avispa – 40%, Ema – 93%) and Diego Luna (Wander Darkly – 75%, A Rainy Day in New York – 80%) crossed paths, professionally, more than 20 years ago when Alfonso Cuarón (Rome – 99%) joined them on the tape And Your Mom Too – 92%, from there, both Mexican actors shared credits three more times: Fidel!, Rudo y Cursi – 73% and Casa de mi Padre – 42%.

Now, García Bernal has made public his interest in sharing credits with Luna again and not in just any production, but rather a high-caliber one: Andor, the new Star Wars series for Disney Plus focused on the character of Cassian Andor, first played by Diego Luna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% (via indieWire).

Rogue One was one of the spin-offs of the intergalactic franchise that most conquered fans and critics thanks to the presentation of new narratives and aesthetics, as well as the depth it showed in terms of the mythology of the saga. In this way – and after the success of The Mandalorian – 90% -, when the company announced the series AndorStar Wars fans were really excited.

However, they were not the only ones who were moved by the project, because in an interview with The Independent, Gael Garcia Bernal made it clear that he would love to share credits with Luna on this production and would like to play a villain (via indieWire):

If Cassian Andor ever needs to find her lost brother or something, then maybe they can call me. Or your antagonist. That would be great actually! In a galaxy far away! I mean, I’m curious. If something as interesting as that comes up … I would consider it I guess.

Although the actor was not entirely convinced that this could happen, he did mention that there is a possibility that he will consider joining the project if they offer him something really exciting, like a villain, for example. So the fans of the García Bernal-Luna duo will surely be happy with this statement from the Mexican.

Regarding the careers of both, it is interesting that although the two Mexican actors had a similar start in telenovelas, theater and national films, García Bernal has had more leading roles in more independent international films, although his role in the Amazon series , Mozart in the Jungle – 95%, it earned him a Golden Globe, while Luna has participated in very popular Hollywood productions such as Star Wars.

However, now, García Bernal is promoting M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller Old, in which he plays the title role. In the same interview with The Independent, the actor declared to be surprised and completely obsessed with the script, so it was a very easy project to accept. The film will hit theaters on July 23.

I was very curious to see how the hell Night wanted to film this and how he wanted to set this up, how he wanted to put this together. It’s a play, in a way. How are we going to put it together? I was like, ‘Man, I really want to be a part of this.’

