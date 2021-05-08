‘Andor’: First images of Diego Luna on the set of the new ‘Star Wars’ series

‘Andor’, the spin-off series of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ is already in full swing and from the set we get the first images of Diego Luna again characterized as Cassian Andor.

Diego Luna on the set of Disney + series #Andor pic.twitter.com/DKUH8UWXJ1 ? Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 6, 2021

This series is set before the events of ‘Rogue One’ and focuses on the character of Luna’s rogue spy. Thanks to these images that have been leaked, we can verify that the Shoretroopers return, a variation of the Stormtrooper that already appeared in the 2016 film. What we cannot guess is on which planet Cassian is located. According to the synopsis shared by Disney +, “‘Andor’ follows the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and before the events of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’ Diego Luna will reprise his role the role of Andor, who himself played in the 2016 film. The thrilling spy thriller will explore stories filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy in the hands of a ruthless Empire. “

Rounding out the cast is Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as rebel leader Mon Mothma.

Knowing the end

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last December, Luna said that the way of shooting reminded her a lot of the way of shooting movies, also in the amount of work: “It seems that we are making a movie, but very long. I think it’s very interesting to tell a story even if we know where it ends. How you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. Once I know what Cassian is capable of, then there is room to explore, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers. “