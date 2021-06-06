Andor: Another Star From Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Joins Series Cast

When you have projects as big as Star Wars, the possibilities for cultivating new stories are endless. With so many characters hungry to narrate from their perspective what is lived in a galaxy far far away, there is a lot of material, however, it is up to the writers and directors that each new project works. Despite this being a fairly wide universe, it seems that Disney seeks to take advantage of it as much as it has done with Marvel for several years.

Since he started his new path with live-action series thanks to The Mandalorian – 91%, everything indicates that the positive response from the audience has inspired them to put many more projects on the table. With productions on the horizon such as the third season of the series starring Pedro Pascal, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi Wan-Kenobi Y Andor, fans of the franchise will have a lot to do with it.

Even if Andor will serve as a prequel to the hit spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%, which is surrounded by new characters, there has been talk of the possibility of rescuing other well-known characters in Lucasfilm, as was done in the second season of the Jon Favreau series that brought back Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan and Luke Skywalker himself. Rumors have indicated that Obi-Wan could join this adventure.

So far, the roles we saw in the Gareth Edwards movie returning are Andor, of course, played by Mexican Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly who played Mon Mothma both in Rogue one as in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%; and now the return of Duncan Pow has been confirmed (via The Direct) as Ruescott Melshi, a military sergeant from the Battle of Scarif, who also has a past with Andor.

Undoubtedly, this series will solve several doubts about it and how it was that these two characters met for the first time. So far these are the three confirmed characters. It should be noted that the series is still in production and they recently began filming in new locations in the North of Scotland in collaboration with Pinewood Studios; it is presumed that filming is close to being completed, but there is still no set date for its premiere.

In previous months it was reported that the script for at least two episodes was written by George Lucas, the father of this entire universe, which will be interesting for all those who have followed the popular franchise since its first trilogy released in 1977. At the moment It is known that the project will have twelve episodes in total and it will only be one season that will work to explore the protagonist’s past.

The comments about the possibility that Andor and Obi-Wan meet at some point in history arise after it was announced that both would develop almost in the same temporality. Although at this time Lucasfilm’s main focus is on television projects, they will not forget film productions, as new directors have already been mentioned and new films are expected to start arriving around 2025.