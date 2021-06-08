Telemundo Andoni García was part of Team Contendientes in the 2nd season of Exatlon USA

In the fifth season of Exatlon United States, we have already reached that stage where each athlete participating in the two teams, Famous and Contestants, is giving everything in the group competitions because we are already at the point where the fight will begin shortly. individual within the competition, called “the fiercest on the planet.”

Injuries: Protagonists of Exatlon United States

Since the start of the fifth season of Exatlon USA there has been one factor that has remained unchanged. The lesions. These have wreaked havoc with the vast majority of athletes in the competition program on both teams. Some athletes were abruptly stopped on their way, while others were kept out of circulation for several weeks.

But the audience of Exatlon United States, always aware of every detail that happens within the competition, have been able to comment on social networks that the rest times of said injuries are longer, when it comes to the preferred athletes, as it would have been the case with former participants Mack Roesch or Denisse Novoa, who later became the center of a controversial expulsion for breach of contract and having violated the rules of the television program.

Andoni García Resting for the end?

The Spanish Andoni García, nicknamed the “Superman” of Exatlon United States, since his arrival along with three other reinforcements, generated controversy among Exatlon United States fans who have assured in different forums for fans, that this incorporation of García, along with Wilmarie Negrón, for the Contendientes and Dania Aguillón and Jorge Hugo Giraldo for the Famosos, would have been out of time with the competition so advanced, in a stage already close to the round of 16.

Since their arrival, Andoni and Wilmarie injected the necessary momentum into Team Contendientes to turn the scene in their favor and decisively continue on their way to the outcome of the fifth season. On the side of the reds, the story has been different, Giraldo and Aguillón have only joined a team that at first glance looks defeated, victims of what seems to be an endless losing streak.

But Andoni García’s path of triumphs would have been short-lived, as the contestant from Team Contendientes is injured and not participating. As a curious fact, both Andoni and Wilmarie were injured, but Wilmarie is already back to the arenas contributing points for her team, although in the case of Andoni, the story is different. According to the Exatlon United States medical team, he still cannot return until he is fully recovered.

In the video below, courtesy of the portal for fans of the competition, Madison Entertainment, they delve a little more about Andoni García and the reinforcements of Team Contendientes, which ensures the audience is much better than those of Team Famosos:

Play

VideoVideo related to exatlon 5 usa: followers think about andoni garcía, resting for the end? 2021-06-08T11: 28: 30-04: 00

In the video, they indicate that it is inevitable to question that if Andoni García continues to rest still within the competition, he would go straight to the grand finale of the fifth season, without having participated enough in the regular circuits, like the other competitors.

YouTube users and followers of the Madison Entertainment channel did not take long to speak out against Andoni’s possible advance to the grand final: “It is necessary to see that he has just arrived and is already the leader of the contenders, understand I, at least I am Fan of the Famous and I do not agree that he is going to be the champion and where is the cowboy and Tavo that are the two blue men who arrived from the first day, the same with Ana. “

What do you think, would you like to see Andoni at the Exatlon United States grand final?

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories