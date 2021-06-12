Telemundo Andoni García was part of Team Contendientes in the 2nd season of Exatlon USA

Follow the controversy in the fifth season of Exatlon United States. Six months before the start of the competition, the ranks of injured athletes continue to increase and recently another wave of blows has come between the athletes of both teams, but that of one in particular has generated a lot of controversy, it is the Spaniard of the Team Contestants, Andoni García, who joined the Blues just a few weeks ago as a reinforcement, and was injured, igniting the controversy over his health and his possible abandonment of the competition.

The arrival of Andoni García to EXATLON 5 USA: Controversy!

Since his arrival at Team Contendientes as a reinforcement, along with the former participant of another Telemundo program, Wilmarie Negrón, Andoni García meant an adrenaline injection for the blue team. So much so that it changed the losing streak that seemed eternal, and gave them the solidity they needed in a crucial moment of the competition, but like everything in the fifth season, it could not last forever and Andoni, like most of the warriors in Exatlon United States, was also injured.

Until that moment, his passes to the circuits were so few, that he had a percentage of victories much higher than that of other athletes who were from the beginning, because logically, doing few days, and being the winner in all, his percentage of victories would end up greater, and that is precisely what would have generated all kinds of comments among the followers of the sports reality show, ensuring that García the production would have “resting for the end.”

So much has been the discontent, that they have not been slow to express themselves in a very vocal way on social networks, a follower commented the following: “This Andoni came on vacation, because he played about 3 times and then to rest, it is unfair with the members of the 2 teams. “

Andoni García: Are you leaving EXATLON 5 USA?

But despite having recovered from the injury he had, joining his team since June 10, several portals for competition fans, always aware of the most exclusive and first-hand information, are ensuring that there is strong possibility that Andoni García will not continue as part of the Contestants in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

In this video, the narrator refers to other athletes who in their respective seasons were injured and spent a long time recovering, to eventually return to continue in the competition, citing the specific case of Mack Roesch this season, and the famous ” panther ”Denisse Novoa, when she first passed through the sands of the Dominican Republic.

The opinion of the fans has been the same, regardless of the preference of his team. A follower said: “Please speak clearly and bluntly just that he leaves is more of rest than he plays that he leaves, period.” And so many others who have joined the same comment on social networks, indicating that such a long break at this point, and more than one reinforcement that was added to the competition very recently, would be unfair to those who are fighting from the beginning.

It remains to be seen what is happening with Andoni García, and if in fact he would be leaving Exatlon United States.

