Andoni Gago will defend the European in Marbella on 8/13

Andoni Gago (24-3-4, 7 KO) is back. Spanish fans still mourn the controversial null that the judges gave him against Gavin McDonnell last April. It was time to look ahead and in that the ‘Machito’ is an expert. His team, MGZ, knows of his privileged international situation and has looked for him a fight that can give him a great benefit. So, on August 13 he will exhibit for the second time the European featherweight against Frenchman Karim Guerfi ​​(29-5, 9 KO) at the Marbella Arena in Puerto Banús. The fight is a very important step in the aspirations of the 36-year-old Basque, since a victory would put him on the verge of contesting a World Championship. His continental belt and the entity of his rival, former European bantamweight champion, makes that possibility real if he achieves that victory.

On the other hand, MGZ also reported bad news. That same day and on that stage John Carter was scheduled to contest the European Super Featherweight Championship against the champion, Samir Ziani, but it cannot be that way at the moment. The 27-year-old from Granada will have to stop boxing momentarily due to “a finding in one of the routine medical tests he has undergone. “” These tests leave doubts, so specialists have indicated that you should not fight without first undergoing further tests to clarify the real scope of the clinical finding. “MGZ said in a statement. Being a force majeure reason, the EBU maintains Carter as an official contender for the 130-pound European Championship, although it will allow Ziani a voluntary defense.