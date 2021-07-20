Andoni Gago will defend his title against Guerfi ​​on August 13 in Marbella

Andoni Gago

will defend his title of European Featherweight Champion before him French Karim Guerfi, in the stellar combat of the evening to be held in the Marbella Arena in Puerto Banus on August 13, as confirmed by MGZ Promotions, company to which the Biscayan fighter belongs.

‘El Machito’ Gago, who last April retained the belt after a technical decision draw with the Englishman Gavin mcdonnell, will perform this voluntary defense against an experienced rival who accredits four European bantamweight championships against boxers such as Stephane Jamoye, Ryan Farrag or George Ory.

The fight is scheduled for twelve rounds and the evening’s poster also includes fighters such as the candidate for the national bantamweight title Baldo Mira, former European Union champion Ronny ‘El Llanero’ Landeta, the prospects Ayoub El Fahmi and Alberto Ortiz and Marouan El Khartout, which will debut in the professional field.