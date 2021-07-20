Andoni Gago will defend against Karim Guerfi. John Carter will wait

The EBU announced this morning several changes regarding the evening organized by MGZ Promotions on August 13 in Marbella.

The European featherweight champion Andoni Gago will expose his crown to the experienced French Karim Guerfi. The Biscayan continues to have British Jordan Gill as an official candidate, but the EBU has authorized this voluntary defense.

John carter he had planned to face the also French Samir ziani for the European super featherweight title, but it won’t be possible, as the Spaniard has suffered an injury. The Granada-born player is still a contender, waiting for him to recover and be able to box with Ziani.