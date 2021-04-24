Andoni Gago is robbed of the victory, but he retains the European in Barcelona!

04/23/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

Boxing has taken a pathetic shot in the foot with a decision that shakes the foundations of the sport with a draw that nobody understands in the duel for the European featherweight that the Basque Andoni Gago and the British Gavin McDonnell have played this Friday in the Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona.

The decision is one of the most shameful in history Of a sport with too many sad nights “What a robbery,” was heard as the Spanish fighter left after hearing how they had robbed him. At least the tie allows him to retain the continental scepter.

Perfectly carried on the corner by his coach Txutxi Valle and with the presence of the mythical Ricardo Sánchez Atocha (former coach of Poli Díaz and Javier Castillejo among others), Gago placed two manual lefts on McDonnell’s left eyebrow, causing a dangerous cut.

They were two very clear blows. However, in the arbitration decision of the fight there was talk of an “involuntary headbutt” that only the referees saw. Do they need glasses or does their decision respond to other interests? That is, from a victory by technical KO to a null.

Less clear, the second round was also for the ‘Machito’, who managed to grow the gap of his rival with two other good hands. McDonnell reacted in the third and tried to lead with a pair of rights that sneaked into the face of the Basque.

However, the ‘Machito’ returned to the charge in the fourth with a spectacular ‘one-two’ that forced the fight to stop. The doctor allowed the Briton to follow despite the blood that emanated from his eyebrow. In the end, he stood up and Andoni Gago celebrated the victory, although he still did not know if it would be by technical KO or by points.

Andoni Gago and Gavin McDonnell, at the weigh-in

| TWITTER

Neither one nor the other. Boxing was crossed when the ‘speaker’ read 50-45 for English. Later, a 48-48 double allowed the Bilbao native to retain his feather belt due to a null majority.

Decisions of this kind do enormous damage to boxing, an unfairly maligned sport that sometimes exhibits a unfortunate ability to self-swallow. Of shame.