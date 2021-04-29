Andoni Gago: Either Kiko Martínez or the IBF World Cup

The two-time European featherweight champion, the Biscayan Andoni Gago, rests after defending his crown against the British Gavin mcdonnell, which ended in technical null, thus retaining the title.

In the team MGZ They are not happy with the referee and judges of the contest. They consider that the Madrid referee Pablo Gonzalez he should have warned the corner that he had seen a header and not a blow as the author of the cut in the English eyelid, which might have changed the combat strategy.

And on the other hand, they believe that Gago made merits to go ahead in the cards, something that the English, Bulgarian and Spanish judges did not consider José Lázaro-Carrasco, which saw a tie until the moment of the stop.

It seems that the EBU is not going to force a rematch between Gago and McDonnell and Andoni Gago’s plans are clear: Or a defense of good economic level against Kiko Martinez, or wait for the denouement for the vacant IBF world title among the English James dickens Y Kid galahad, which could lead to a defense of the next champion against the Spanish, ranked number 6 on the organization’s world charts.

In the coming weeks the plans for the next Machito Gago fight will be definitively determined.