Andie MacDowell fascinates with her gray hair in Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell surprised everyone by showing off her gray hair at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain via .)

Clad in an elegant Prada dress and with her voluminous hair curled in the wind, actress Andie MacDowell appeared on Tuesday at the opening of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. But it was not precisely her impeccable styling that attracted the attention of the photographers gathered there, but the grayish tone of the hair of the protagonist of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The iconic brunette curls of the 63-year-old actress have been filled with gray hair and she, far from trying to hide them, has joined the trend that advocates naturalness and has decided to stop dyeing them, thus demonstrating that elegance is not at odds over time.

Something that he made clear again the next day, when he paraded down the red carpet with his hair in a low ponytail.

Andie MacDowell on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Kate Green via .)

MacDowell is not the first celebrity to leave behind color tints and touch-ups to disguise white hair. In Hollywood there are already several stars who proudly wear their silver hair, such as Demi Moore or Jane Fonda.

In Spain, the also actress Ángela Molina has made her long gray hair her hallmark. Although the true standard-bearer of this trend in our country is Queen Letizia, whom we have seen show her natural hair color since 2018.

She has been joined later by other royals, such as Carolina of Monaco, Máxima of the Netherlands or Kate Middleton.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…