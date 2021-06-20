ANDERSON ‘SPIDER’ SILVA GAVE JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ JR A LESSON

Anderson Silva knows how to fight, there is no doubt about that. The UFC legend, however, hasn’t boxed in over 15 years. That, however, didn’t seem to matter at all on Saturday night. Silva defeated Julio César Chávez Jr. at the Jilasco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, by split decision in an eight-round fight. The fight was part of the Tribute to the Kings event, which was capped off by Julio César Chávez Sr.’s fight with Héctor Camancho Jr.

Glimpses of the UFC came out in the early rounds Saturday night, when Silva was warned about using his forearm more as he adjusted to the different sport. He also did not hesitate to show up early. However, in the fourth round, he seemed to have found his own. Silva landed multiple solid shots and pushed Chavez Jr. back against the ropes for most of the round as he took control of the fight.

Silve had him restrain him again just two rounds later, while Chávez looked gassed. Chávez’s eye also began to bleed significantly late in the seventh round, as Silva simply made it through the eighth round with ease. While the fight came back as a split decision (77-75, 77-75, 75-77), Silva still got the victory he clearly deserved.

Silva entered Saturday’s fight with a 1-1 record in professional boxing, but has not stepped into the ring since 2005. The 46-year-old was granted his release from the UFC last year and left as one of the best fighters in the history of the sport. He has an incredible 34-11 record and has the longest winning streak in history at 16.

Chaves Jr. entered Saturday’s fight with a 52-5-1 record, but has lost three of his last five fights. The last time he stepped into the ring was in November, when he beat Jeyson Minda with a technical knockout in the fourth round. The former WBC middleweight champion lost weight by two pounds on Friday and was fined $ 100,000, marking at least the third time in his career that he has lost weight.