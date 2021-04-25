Anderson Silva tells Chris Weidman to ‘have faith’ following graphic injury

Suffering a similar kind of brutal injury when he and Chris Weidman faced off at UFC 168, Anderson Silva sends Weidman a get-well post on Instagram

It was in the UFC middleweight championship rematch at UFC 168 between Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva where Silva suffered a broken tibia and fibula – and his career was never the same after that devastating injury.

Now, Weidman has suffered a similar fate in his fight at UFC 261. With the first strike of the fight, Weidman threw a kick at Uriah Hall’s leg, which resulted in what appeared to be a break, with Weidman going to the ground in complete agony.

Following UFC 261, Silva, the former longtime UFC middleweight champion, posted a get-well message to his former rival, all too familiar with the pain he’s currently going through.

“My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ,” Silva said. “Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery.”

Weidman was immediately stretchered out of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and transported to a local hospital.

UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi reported at the end of the UFC 261 pay-per-view broadcast that Weidman was stable and would be having surgery the following day. UFC President Dana White confirmed such at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference.

Prior to their rematch at UFC 168, Silva and Weidman first met at UFC 162, six months earlier. Weidman knocked out Silva to become UFC middleweight champion, ending Silva’s near seven-year reign on top of the 185-pound division.

It was also Silva’s first loss in MMA since a January 2006 disqualification defeat against Yushin Okami and the first time Silva was finished since being submitted by Ryo Chonan at PRIDE Shockwave 2004.

Hall finished Silva in October in Silva’s final UFC fight. Silva is currently scheduled to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing match this year.

