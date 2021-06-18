Anderson Silva talks about his jump from MMA to Boxing: “I am a free man”

On the eve of his return to boxing against Julio César Chávez Jr, Anderson Silva spoke of his motivation to return to boxing. Former middleweight champion of UFC stated that he decided to follow a new path to be a “Free man” and spoke of his love for martial arts.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA Junkie.

“Lay down my heart and help the UFC take it to a different level. Of course mine ended up in the UFC. When I got in there, I was a free man. Now that he’s out, he’s continued to be a free man. ” explained Anderson.

Asked about the reasons that made him venture into boxing, the Brazilian spoke about his love for martial arts.

“I just want to do something that I love to do. Let me say something important, no one can tell you that: “You can’t do that, you can’t do that. You can do everything in life when you have love and passion ”, concluded Silva.

Professional of MMA from the 1997, Anderson Silva retired after the main fight of UFC Vegas 12 last October, after being knocked out by Uriah Hall. Former middleweight champion of UFC, The Brazilian will face the former champion of the WBC, in the Guadalajara Stadium from the same Aztec city.

