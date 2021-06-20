Anderson Silva suggests his next boxing match will be with Logan Paul

Anderson Silva, a member of the UFC Hall of Fame, has expressed a desire to compete in another high-profile super boxing match after his immensely successful outing against Julio César Chávez Jr. This time, however, Silva wants to fight a YouTuber turned professional boxer.

Speaking to MMA Junkie after his fight against Chávez Jr., Anderson Silva said his next fight could be against Logan Paul, who recently faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing exhibition match. Following Silva’s split decision victory over Chávez Jr., Logan congratulated the former UFC middleweight champion.

Apparently, ‘The Mavericj’ also said that he would like Silva to fight Jake Paul on the same undercard as him if he potentially fights Mike Tyson.. In response, Anderson Silva raved about the two Paul brothers before admitting that he could fight Logan Paul next:

«I respect both. I have a great relationship with the brothers and I think it is possible. It is entertaining. Their fight was entertaining and Logan and his brother are amazing guys. People say they talk a lot about boys but They are good people and I respect them both. Everything is possible and I believe the next fight is maybe, with Logan Paul«.

Jake Paul will face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on August 28. on the pay-per-view channel Showtime. Logan Paul is coming off a boxing exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather earlier this month. But, as expected, the great boxer proved to be too much for him. Mayweather failed to finish, so, due to established rules, the bout was declared no decision.

As for Silva’s future, the mixed martial arts legend has said that he is willing to participate in more boxing matches in the future. Silva has always expressed an interest in boxing with Roy Jones Jr. but the fight never materialized when he had a contract with the UFC.

