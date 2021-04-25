Anderson Silva speaks out after learning of Chris Weidman’s brutal injury at UFC 261

Brazilian Anderson Silva sent a message to his former rival Chris Weidman after learning of the horrible injury he suffered on the main card at UFC 261.

The former middleweight champion returned to the Octagon to face Uriah Hall. Weidman, came with the intention of obtaining a new winning streak after beating Omari Akhmedov on UFC Vegas 6. That fight ended on a two-game losing streak, when he was knocked out by Dominick reyes Y Jacare Souza.

On the other hand, Uriah Hall he came with a three-game winning streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Anderson Silva in the fight that was the Brazilian’s farewell to the UFC.

Unfortunately, in the first few seconds of the opening round, Chris Weidman he fractured his leg after landing a kick. The fight came to an end and shocked the audience.

The president of UFC, Dana White He delivered an update on the condition of the former champion, where he indicated that he is stable and will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair his leg.

“Spider” He spoke on his social networks where he sent his support to Chris Weidman in an act of respect and honor.

«My deepest and most sincere feelings champion. Have faith, I wish a good recovery. At this moment I wish you and your family a lot of light, a lot of love and wisdom. To sports fans, please respect the moment of this incredible warrior and we will support him to then he is 100% God bless you and your family Chris ».

Eight years ago in the rematch of Weidman Y Silva on UFC 168. Anderson Silva he fractured his leg in a similar way to his rival. Despite what happened, the Brazilian showed greatness and full support for his old rival.