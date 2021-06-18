Anderson Silva speaks after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. did not give the weight for the fight between the two

Courtesy of Chris Farina / ChrisFarina.com

On the eve of his return to boxing, Anderson Silva watched as his opponent did not make the weight for the fight. Former world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. did not fulfill his commitment to the scale, exceeding the limit by about 1 kg and will have to pay a fine of 100,000 dollars.

In their social networks, “Spider” He spoke after the weigh-in and highlighted his commitment to the fight. Where he explained that he never failed with a weight cut and despite regretting what happened, he will give a real show to the fans.

“Good, my people. I have been a combat sports professional for over 20 years. I always fulfilled my functions in and out of the ring. The contract weight for tomorrow’s fight is 182 pounds, which I got through months of hard work and alongside my team. Unfortunately, my opponent came in at 184 pounds. Despite that, I am going to put on a great show for all of you ”, wrote Silva.

One of the greatest names in the history of UFC, Anderson Silva He never hid his desire to venture into boxing. The Brazilian always revealed his intention to compete in boxing and will have his chance tomorrow against the Aztec.

At 35 years old, Chavez Jr. had its peak between 2006 Y 2015., when he conquered and defended the belt of the WBC. With 17 years of career, the boxer, who is the son of the legend Julio Cesar Chavez, has a record of 52-5 and a 1 Draw.

