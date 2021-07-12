Anderson Silva sends his wishes for a speedy recovery to Conor McGregor

Former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva used social media to send a message to Irishman Conor McGregor, who underwent surgery similar to the Brazilian after fracturing his tibia last Saturday in his He fights Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

“My brother, Conor McGregor, I wish him good health and a full recovery soon,” said “The Spider”, who is currently engaged in professional boxing.

Notice

After the routine surgery, McGregor spoke with a message on his social networks and revealed that he will go through six weeks of recovery.

The surgery was successful and repaired tibia and fibula fractures, explained his manager Audie Attar.

Advertisement