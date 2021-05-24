Anderson Silva sends a dangerous message to Julio César Chávez Jr

Within a few weeks of his combat the Brazilian, Anderson Silva, he sent a dangerous message to his rival, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the former athlete of MMA he points out that he learns day by day in order to obtain victory.

In an interview with the media in the open training, Silva, He noted that he considers Julio César Chávez jr, as a great challenge in this new facet.

“He has a lot of experience in boxing, it is a good challenge for me and my team, I love boxing and this is a great challenge for my body, my mind. I am learning every day and that makes me very happy ”.

Likewise, he did not venture to give a prediction of how the fight with him will end. Jr.

“It’s hard to say, We’ll see what happens, let’s have fun. I go straight to the world of boxing, when I propose something I do it 100% and he gave me his heart

