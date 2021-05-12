Anderson Silva rules out return to MMA: “I think MMA, by my end”

Anderson Silva, courtesy of USA Today

One of the greatest legends in the history of MMAAnderson Silva apparently said goodbye to the sport in 2020. In preparation to face Julio César Chávez Jr. in boxing. The Brazilian ruled out returning to the sport that made him famous worldwide.

For those who are a long-time fan of “Spider” in the MMA, the statement can be frustrating, but at the same time sensible.

«I think MMA, for me I finish. It is difficult to continue training at a high level, because you hurt yourself a lot. Now, I just try to take advantage. I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. I have to take advantage of every moment “, explained the Brazilian, in an interview with ESPN.

In case the declaration of Silva confirmed, the former middleweight champion made his farewell in the stellar of UFC Vegas 12. In the fight, the Brazilian was knocked out by Uriah Hall in the fourth round. Combat that was his last presentation in UFC.

Reference in martial arts, Silva, For now, he can continue to prove himself in boxing. In a recent interview, the Brazilian admitted the possibility of continuing in boxing.

In the MMA as a professional, Silva did 46 bouts. Where he obtained a record of 34-11 and also 1 No Answer.