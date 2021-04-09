Anderson Silva reveals enthusiasm for fighting against former boxing champion and opens possibility of continuing in sport

Considered by many, as the best fighter in the history of the MMAAnderson Silva says he is ready for the next step in his career. The Brazilian, who will face Julio César Chávez Jr. in boxing, does not rule out continuing in boxing in the future.

The fight will take place on June 19 at the event “Tribute to The Kings” on Mexico.

“Yes, of course it is possible that I continue in boxing. I love that sport. I love boxing. I talked about fighting Roy Jones Jr. many years ago when I started fighting in the UFC. I think that reality is now approaching. My focus is only on this fight now, and then we will see what the future says ”, He said Anderson in a virtual conference held this Thursday afternoon.

At 45 years old, “Spider” consider that the combat against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in boxing it will serve as motivation to stay active and also help a possible return to the MMA in the future.

“First of all, boxing is an incredible sport. I love boxing and I have been doing it for a long time, not professionally, but I try to do my best. I continue to train, and he continued to challenge me. This is the opportunity to fight Chavez Jr. It is not trying to anyone, it is just challenging me. When I enter to fight in the ring against Chavez Jr, I will do my best and be happy to place my passion in the ring ”, concluded the former champion of UFC.

One of the greatest names in the history of the UFC, Anderson Silva he never hid his intention to fight boxing. At its peak, “Spider” always revealed his intention to face Roy Jones Jr, rival of Mike tyson on his return to the ring last year. After terminating your contract with UFC, the Brazilian assured that he will continue fighting.