Anderson Silva returns to boxing to face Julio César Chávez Jr.

Former middleweight champion of UFC Anderson Silva signed the contract to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Boxing on June 19 at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara Mexico.

The news was confirmed by TMZ Sports Monday night, the event will be called “Tribute to the Kings.”

“When I look back on my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain”, He said Silva. “I am very happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I train continuously, always fighting for resilience and overcoming obstacles. Fighting is my eternal breath ”.

Silva was released from his contract after UFC Vegas 12. This occurred after the defeat against Uriah Hall, being knocked out in the fourth round.

The last victory of “The spider” in the octagon was front Derek Brunson in UFC 208.

The 45-year-old Brazilian has already had two boxing matches, a loss to Osmar Luiz Teixeira and a knockout win in front Julio Cesar de Jesus, in 1998 and 2005.

His rival, Chavez Jr. He was a former champion of WBC. In his last fight, he knocked out Jeyson minda. The Aztec has gone through a phase of instability with a record of 4-4 in his last four bouts.

“I have rededicated myself to the sport that I love and will be ready to face anyone in the light heavyweight division starting with Silva.” He said Chavez Jr. to TMZ. “I will be prepared to be victorious on June 19”.

The card will also feature an exhibition match between Julio Cesar Chavez Father and Hector Camacho Jr.