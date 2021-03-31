Anderson Silva publishes cryptic message after his arrival in boxing

Anderson Silva | Image: Alexandre Schneider

Anderson Silva (34–11, MMA; 1-1, boxing) will face Julio César Chávez Jr. (52-5-1) in a boxing match on July 19 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The former UFC star has decided to accept this showdown while thinking about his next step in mixed martial arts. In this sense, or so one might think, because it is not clear, has made a cryptic post On Instagram.

Anderson Silva publishes cryptic message

«If the dream is over, find another bakery. Get the clue.

It might be thought that Anderson Silva can finally make his dream of entering boxing come true. He actually had two bouts early in his career, in 1998 and 2005. However, for years he was looking to compete against Roy Jones Jr. (66–9), but the UFC never let him. Instead, now that his contract with the company has ended, he can finally be a fighter again.

As for his future in MMA, anyone would suppose that he will think about it after this fight. He will probably not sign with the UFC again but will be looking for another company to work with. And undoubtedly many will be interested in having one of the greatest fighters in history.