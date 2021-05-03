Anderson Silva offers advice to Chris Weidman after his horrible injury

Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman | Image: Los Angeles Times

Anderson Silva (34–11) broke his leg with a kick to Chris Weidman (15–6) in their rematch for the UFC World Middleweight Championship on December 28, 2013 at UFC 168. The same thing happened to “The All-American” when he kicked Uriah Hall (16–9) on April 24, 2021 at UFC 261.

Anderson Silva offers his advice to Chris Weidman

That is why «The Spider» knows exactly what it feels like and wanted to send a tip to Weidman (via AG Fight).

“To be honest, I don’t watch MMA fights anymore, but my kids do. When Weidman broke his leg, they immediately sent me the video and I was shocked. Right away I remembered the drama I went through when the same accident happened to me. All I can advise Weidman is to stay close to his family members because the next few weeks are going to be really tough. But Chris has the mind of a champion and I’m sure he will come back stronger. I only wish him the best.

Anderson Silva was able to bounce back and continue his career and we all hope Chris Weidman will too. We recently verified that the American fighter’s surgery was a success and that his recovery has begun.

It’s too early to know when you will be able to return to the Octagon but we will be attentive to all the news that arise, always wishing a complete recovery to the former UFC Middleweight World Champion.