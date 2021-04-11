Anderson Silva joins the celebration for Brave CF 50

SEEF DISTRICT._ Brazilian mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva is the latest sports legend to praise His Highness’s contributions Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the world of combat sports.

The mixed martial arts legend congratulated Shaikh khaled for the 50th edition of BRAVE Combat Federation, which officially placed the organization as the only one to travel to 21 countries in its first 50 shows.

The most dominant middleweight in the history of the MMA and considered one of the best fighters of all time, thanked Shaikh khaled for his work in changing the landscape of mixed martial arts around the world.

‘»Hi Shaikh Khaled, congratulations on BRAVE CF 50! Congratulations, this is an amazing time and I need to thank you for everything! This is an amazing event and I’ll see you all soon! ”, He said Silva.

Anderson Silva joins other legendary sports figures in acknowledging the impact of BRAVE Combat Federation on the combat sports scene around the world.

Before the former Brazilian world champion, figures like the soccer icon Daniel Alves and the MMA superstar, Conor mcgregor, also shared their support for His Highness’s vision Shaikh khaled for the development of Mixed martial arts.