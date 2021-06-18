Anderson Silva has spoken with Chris Weidman and is confident of his return

Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman – UFC

Shortly after Chris Weidman suffered his serious leg injury, Anderson Silva sent him a sweet message to give him advice to overcome the terrible moment he is living and that the Brazilian lived years ago.

«(…) All I can advise Weidman is to stay close to his family members because the next few weeks are going to be really tough. But Chris has the mind of a champion and I’m sure he will come back stronger. I only wish him the best.

Now Anderson Silva confirms that he has spoken with Chris Weidman and that he’s confident he’ll be back in action (via Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com).

«I felt sad and I felt the same pain. I spoke to Chris and gave him my support because Chris is a good father, a good man.

«This happens in this sport. Everything is possible. The image came back to my mind, it’s hard, it’s not easy.

“Chris has a good heart, a good mind, he has a very strong mind. I think Chris will fight again soon«.

As far as we know, Weidman’s recovery is going great; He usually gives updates on how he is doing on his social networks. He recently showed his followers that he’s back in the gym.

