Anderson Silva gave a painful defeat to Julio César Chávez Jr

Tremendous defeat was given to him by the former champion of the UFC, Anderson Silva, to the Mexican boxer, Julio Cesar Chavez jr, by way of the split decision, With this, the Brazilian becomes the first fighter of MMA to venture into boxing to win a fight.

A first round of study between the two, Silva walked the ring well, while July sought to propose the rhythm of the combat, in the final part of the assault, the Brazilian sought to connect some combinations, but Chavez Jr covered well.

In the second episode, Silva released her arms and managed to connect to Chavez With two jabs, Julio took more care of the distance and came out cautious after the Brazilian’s attack.

For the third round, Silva showed a lot of confidence in the fight, locked himself in the corner and challenged Chavez to deal blows, but, Julio did not fall into the game and avoided the provocation of his rival. The public pushed the Jr so that he could give a candle to the carioca, but he did not want to.

Anderson Silva is taunting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the ring 😶 (via @FiteTV) pic.twitter.com/6zPNeKfQF7 – DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva He felt very comfortable in the fight, with several jabs and an uppercut began to hurt the face of Chavez Jr, who seemed surprised by the skills of the former fighter of the UFC.

Little by little the former fighter of the UFC the path to victory began to forge, July He could not connect good shots, while his rival with the jab managed to win each of the episodes.

. @ SpiderAnderson landing a BEAUTIFUL uppercut in round 4 on Chavez Jr. How do you have it scored? #TributeToTheKings PPV: https://t.co/ZUiLgsTmuO pic.twitter.com/wWYQaIVPO7 – FITE (@FiteTV) June 20, 2021

The latest episodes July He was looking to turn the fight around, but he found a fighter who knew how to take advantage of the distance. Silva at times let him jr got close, even in the seventh episode he let himself corner on the ropes, but Julio couldn’t hit him.

In the end, the former champion of the UFC took the triumph in his return to boxing after eight years of absence, while July jr he suffered a painful defeat that puts him in a very uncomfortable situation

