Many times, we get used to seeing a person so much in one facet, that we forget that we all have hobbies and hobbies.

And in these times of social isolation and quarantine, where many fighters have collaborated in different ways, ‘Spider’ has decided to do it through a song, with the collaboration of his sons Kalyl and Gabriel, as well as that of his brother, Cris. And he has done so through a post on his instagram account.

O TEMPO PASSA AS COISAS MUDAM TUDO FICA DIFFERENT NÃO IMPORTA OQUE FAÇAM TUDO IS INSIDE DA MENTE OBSERVE EVOLVE ABSOLVER PRO CONSCIOUS NAO SOU NÃO É VOCÊ É UM TRABALHO DE TODA GENTE QUEM NÃO É SOLUÇÃO TAMBÉ A QUARENTENA, ESSA SITUAÇÃO SEEMS A FILM OF CINEMA, SEM DIREÇÃO E SEM ROTEIRO EA GENTE LIVES EVERY DINNER NÃO IMPORTA O QUE DAM, NÃO IMPORTA O QUE FAÇAM UM METRO DE DISTÂNCIA UM PASSO UM DEVOS, DEM PART SEJA MEDICAL, SICKNESS EVERY UM COM SUA CULPAR ART OR SEMELHANTE WILL NOT TREAT YOU TO SOLUÇÃO, PÕE A MÃO NA CONSCIÊNCIA WE ARE UMA NAÇÃO, NÃO IMPORTA SUA COR NÃO AMAUAA NOSA SUA CRENÇA NOS THAT WE CAN ACCREDITATE, THAT WE CAN BE MELHORES NOT FEEL E NO OLHAR, OLHAR TO NEXT, OU BEFORE WE ARE NEVER TER TO JULGAR, BECAUSE AFINAL DE CONTAS WE BREATHE

Time passes, things change, everything is different. No matter what you do, everything is inside the mind. Look, evolve and grant it. It’s not me, it’s not you

It is everyone’s job.

Who is not a solution, is also part of the problem Put on the glove, wear the mask and respect quarantine This situation seems like a movie

No direction, no hyphen

We live in every scene

No matter what they say, no matter what they do, a meter of distance is different from a step.

We must move forward. Each one does his part. Be a doctor, a nurse, each with his art.

Blaming others will not bring the solution. Put your hand on the conscience, we are all a nation No matter what your color, no matter your belief We are all in this fight to make a difference