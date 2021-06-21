Anderson Silva does not close the idea of ​​fighting with Logan Paul

After his triumph over Julio César Chávez Jr, the former fighter of the UFC, Anderson Silva, touched on the topic of facing the Youtuber, Logan Paul, With this, he does not close to the possibility of doing it, since he considers that it is only to create a show above the ring.

In an interview for MMA Junkie, Anderson Silva, He spoke about the possibility of facing Logan Paul, with whom he has a great relationship.

“People like to talk about guys a lot, but they are good people,” Silva said. “I respect both and I respect the sport. I think it is very possible. I think the next fight could be with Logan Paul, perhaps”.

Likewise, he stated that he has nothing against the brothers Paul, For this reason, he would accept without problems getting into the ring.

“I respect both of you. I have a great relationship with both brothers and yes, I think it is possible too. That is entertainment. It is a fight, but it is entertainment. Logan and his brother are extraordinary guys, “said the carioca.

