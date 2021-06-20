Anderson Silva defeated Julio César Chávez Jr by split decision

Anderson Silva has done the impossible many times during his legendary careerBut now he can add a victory over Julio César Chávez Jr. to his long list of accomplishments in combat sports.

Saturday night in Mexico The 46-year-old former UFC champion delivered the performance of his life by dominating Chávez Jr. for most of the eight rounds in the main event of the Tribute to the Kings, pay-per-view. Silva faced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 182-pound eight-round boxing match on Saturday night in Guadalajara, Mexico.

When the fight ended there was no doubt that Silva had done more than enough to winthough the judges gave a puzzling split decision on the score cards. Two judges gave Silva the fight with a score of 77-75, while the third official gave the same score to Chávez Jr..

Regardless of the score, Silva emerged victorious as he celebrated with his son and father by his side.

Tonight’s match between Chávez Jr. and Silva turned out to be a fun and entertaining fight. After a trial run in the first round, “The Spider” seemed to regain confidence in the second. In the third round, Anderson Silva returned to his old ways, to the delight of the fans.

As the combat progressed, Julio César Chávez Jr. seemed to be increasingly frustrated. Meanwhile, the former UFC middleweight champion seemed to have settled into his rhythm. After eight rounds of action, the bout was decided by the judges.

Silva had not competed in combat sports since suffering a TKO loss to Uriah Hall. in his last appearance in the Octagon at UFC Vegas 12 in October 2020.

