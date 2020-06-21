Anderson .Paak, like many other artists, decided to break the quarantine to raise his voice. Raising your voice in these times when keeping quiet makes you part of the problem of racial injustice. Gathering friends, Paak reflects on police brutality, unemployment, Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 in the new video for his protest song, “Lockdown.”

The video, directed by famous music director Dave Mayer, features cameos from .Paak’s son, Soul Rasheed, Andra Day, Syd of the Internet, Jay Rock and others. The video also features a really devastating and long list of black people who have been killed just because of their skin color.. The list includes George Floyd.

“Lockdown” is the second song that Anderson .Paak releases in this quiet year. The previous “Don’t Slack” was a production made for the new animated film Trolls World Tour, produced by DreamWorks Animation, a sequel to 2016 Trolls.

The song features protest phrases like: “You stay still when they kill blacks. But you speak out loud when we riot, we get opinions from a place of privilege“Raps Anderson .Paak. “Because they throw black lives like paper towels. Also, the unemployment rate what? 40 million now ”. “I killed a man one day, we may never see a trial. We just want to break chains like slaves in the south ”.

At the end of the video they announce that .Paak House, the Brandon Anderson Foundation that “believes that anyone has the ability to harness their greatest potential with adequate exposure”, as well as the entire cast and crew that participated in the “Lockdown” video, donated their salaries to the Black Mental and Emotional Health collective.

With “Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak joins YG, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Public Enemy, Paul McCartney, Gorillaz, and many more artists in the movement to raise their voices and take a firm stand. position in all the social movements that the United States and the world lives. Listen to “Lockdown” here and watch its heartbreaking video:

