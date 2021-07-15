Anderson ended Sock’s dream in Newport

Kevin Anderson surpassed Jack sock by 6-7 (5), 6-2 and 6-4 in an hour and 48 minutes of play in the framework of the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 from Newport. The South African hit 20 aces (five double faults) and broke his rival’s serve four times, allowing him to gain just the right advantage to win the score. Consequently, he settled in the semifinals, an instance in which he will be measured against Alexander Bublik.

On the other hand, the American received an invitation to contest the ATP 250 main draw in Atlanta next week. In addition, he will participate in the doubles edition with his friend Nick Kyrgios.