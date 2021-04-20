Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt Watches Him on TV for the First Time

Though there are many rewarding parts about hosting Jeopardy !, Anderson Cooper is discovering that the best part of the gig has to do with his other job — as a dad.

The news anchor, who is guest hosting the game show from April 19 to 30, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of his family’s Jeopardy! viewing party on Monday evening. The picture showed his 11-month-old son, Wyatt, with his eyes glued to the TV screen while his dad was on camera to read out clues.

Wyatt was cozy in blue PJs as he held a green ball on the bed — the perfect distraction for commercial breaks.

Anderson wrote of the heartwarming pic, “Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won’t for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!” It seems Wyatt has some growing up to do before he can tune in to CNN.