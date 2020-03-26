Kevin Anderson He showed his most sentimental side when referring on the ATP website to what it has meant for him to be the father of Keira, his first daughter. “Being injured I have been able to spend a lot of time with her. I have not really experienced almost life as a tennis player as a dad. I love spending time with her, just watching her progress in everything, seeing how she clings to things, starts to crawl, He says his first words. I have learned a lot from her and this gives me a different perspective on life, but it does not mean that I no longer have an ambition for tennis. I am still hungry for great successes “, he clarified.

