Andersen Global Expands its Practice in the United Arab Emirates

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Andersen Global signs a collaboration agreement with IBRAHIM & PARTNERS law firm in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding dimension and coverage to the organization’s existing capabilities through its member firms and collaborators in the region.

With offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, IBRAHIM & PARTNERS has one of the largest Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) groups in the country. Established in 2018, the firm is led by Managing Partner Ahmed Ibrahim, who previously led the M&A practice group of one of the largest law firms in both the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East. Additionally, Ahmed was classified as a Capital Markets Band 1 lawyer by Chambers and Partners in 2021 and previously classified as a Capital Markets Level 1 lawyer by Legal 500 in 2018.

The firm has also been consistently recognized by Chambers and Partners, Legal 500 and IFLR1000, and the expertise of its professionals includes litigation, labor law, banking and finance, funds and private equity, oil and gas, construction, energy and taxes. Its Capital Markets team is one of the most active Capital Markets teams in the UAE, having led nearly all of the country’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) and rights issuance, including two issuers of the United Arab Emirates listed on the London Stock Exchange.

“Our clients feel reassured by our combination of legal knowledge, business and industry awareness, as reflected through the comprehensive and innovative solutions provided by our professionals,” Ahmed said. “Collaborating with Andersen Global enables us to serve our clients with multi-jurisdictional needs in a transparent manner and further positions our firm as a benchmark organization that sets the standard for best-in-class bespoke solutions in the United Arab Emirates.”

“IBRAHIM & PARTNERS competes with some of the largest law firms regionally, and its service offering will allow us to continue to provide clients with a broad scope of independent and integrated solutions,” added the president of Andersen Global and CEO of Andersen, Mark Vorsatz. “Their regional presence and cross-border experience strengthen our existing platform as this region continues to emerge as a key global market.”

Andersen Global is an international association of independent member firms, with legal autonomy, which includes professionals from the legal and tax fields from around the world. Founded in 2013 by the US member company Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now employs more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and has a presence in more than 280 locations through its member and collaborating firms.

