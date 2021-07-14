Andersen Global Expands its Practice in Sweden with a Stockholm-Based Law Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Andersen Global continues its European expansion through a collaboration agreement with the law firm Hellström Advokatbyrå in Sweden, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to providing integrated and independent services to its clients on a regional level. and worldwide.

The Stockholm-based firm, founded in 1991 by managing partner Mats Hellström, operates with 17 partners and more than 40 professionals, helping local and international clients in various industrial sectors. Specializing in Swedish and international business law, the full-service firm provides legal services in corporate, commercial, financial markets, employment, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, dispute resolution, real estate and construction, public procurement and data protection.

“Our ability to see the big picture and treat each client’s interaction with transparency allows us to identify quality services for our clients,” said Mats. “Collaboration with Andersen Global reinforces our vision to serve as a leading organization in our marketplace as we work with organization members and partner firms to provide integrated and independent services around the world.”

“Hellström Advokatbyrå’s strong team culture and commitment to management have made it one of the most reputable commercial law firms in Sweden,” said Andersen Global President and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Their legal capabilities complement our existing tax capabilities in the country through the collaborating firm Unum Tax and provide extensive coverage in this important market. I am confident that our synergy will bring substantial results to our clients in Sweden and abroad.”

Read more

Andersen Global is an international association of independent member firms, with legal autonomy, which includes professionals from the legal and tax fields from around the world. Founded in 2013 by the US member company Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now employs more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and has a presence in more than 279 locations through its member firms and partners.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005935/en/

Contacts

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700