Andersen Global Expands Coverage with One of Turkey’s Largest Law Firms

Andersen Global continues to strengthen its platform in Central Asia with MGC Legal, one of the largest law firms in Turkey.

Founded in 2013, MGC Legal provides all kinds of legal services to local and foreign clients, both in the country and abroad. Led by Managing Partner Mustafa Gunes and supported by seven partners and 60 professionals, the Istanbul-based law firm has comprehensive service capabilities including corporate, commercial, litigation, M&A, real estate, international trade. , banking and finance, capital markets and energy.

“We are committed to customer service and management, ensuring that we provide the best services to our customers,” said Mustafa. “Our quality solutions are consolidated by the experience of our professionals in all areas of law, as well as by the working relationships and resources we have developed over the years. Collaboration with Andersen Global supports our goal of being a reference organization that sets the standard for customer service regionally and globally. “

Andersen Global President and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added: “The professionals at MGC Legal are extraordinary. We were very impressed with their operational knowledge, and their culture and values ​​reflect those of our organization. This collaboration is an important addition to the region, and the chemistry we have already generated with this group will serve as a springboard for our future cooperation. “

Andersen Global is an international association of independent member firms, with legal autonomy, which includes legal and tax professionals from around the world. Founded in 2013 by the American member company Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now employs more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and has a presence in more than 262 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

