Anders Ølholm and Frederik Louis Hviid (‘Shorta’): “Denmark is increasingly being a right-wing country”

Ready to revolutionize the Nordic thriller, comes to Spanish cinemas’ Shorta. The Weight of the Law ‘, the debut of Anders Ølholm and Frederik Louis Hviid. A proposal that amounts to “a warning of what may happen” if inequality and intolerance continue to increase in Europe. “The conflict that the movie is very real. It’s like a snowball that grows and that, if it keeps on pushing, it will end up exploding “, explains one of the filmmakers, who also seek to bring” ambiguity “and the spirit of” genre cinema of the 70s “.

‘Shorta. The weight of the law ‘tells how, after Talib, a young second-generation immigrant, falls into a coma after being under the guardianship of the police, a wave of violence breaks out in one of the most troubled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Copenhagen. Amid a tense calm, two law enforcement officers, Høyer and Andersen, patrol the area, a Svalegarden ghetto. When the boy’s death is announced, both will be trapped in an area of ​​altercations and riots, turning their exit from the neighborhood into a real hell.

“The truth is that the movie could be called as a kind of ‘cautionary tale’, as it warns of a situation that could occur in Denmark“explains Hviid.” We decided to set the plot in a fictional neighborhood in Copenhagen but, in reality, it is a conglomeration of several suburban districts that do exist. What’s more, the conflict that arises in the film is tremendously real, “says the director and screenwriter. in an interview for eCartelera on the occasion of the promotion of the film.

“A Warning” of What May Happen If Intolerance Increases

Hviid comments that strong inequality and the government’s political agenda -Despite being led by Mette Frederiksen, from the Social Democratic Party- They are causing Danish society to shift towards very conservative ideas. “For years, sadly, my country is leaning more and more towards right-wing policies, with laws and movements that go against immigration. That attitude makes our project a kind of warning, we are going towards this if we do not put a remedy. real “, argues the filmmaker.

Although its background is social, Ølholm and Hviid emphasize that, above all, they wanted to make a genre film. “Initially, our idea was not to create a film with social commentary, at all. We were very clear that we wanted to make a certain type of film, of a detective genre, very much in the style of ‘Serpico’ or ‘The French Connection’. We wanted it to evoke the cinema of the 70s, which was never clear, “explains Ølholm.” First of all, is the story of two agents who end up trapped in a troubled neighborhood, in addition, we also wanted there to be a certain film noir aesthetic“he adds.

“They are stories that speak of good and evil, within an ambiguity in which nothing is evident. We worked for five years on the script, we documented a lot, to get the substance of the film, all the details, “he says, highlighting that, although ‘Shorta’ has been compared to films like ‘Les Misérables’ or ‘Training Day’ or with series like ‘Anti-riot’, the tandem of directors is not interested in this type of productions.

“We are not interested in making films about social problems, but we want to make films about people. I’m not saying that social cinema is not important, but it is not what interests us for our style of directing, “adds Ølholm.

“It is essential to support movie theaters”

Unlike other European markets, Denmark has kept its cinemas open during the harshest months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a fact that has made both Ølholm and Hviid value the collective experience of cinema against the individual expansion of streaming services. “In our country, the situation has not been as dramatic as other countries of the European Union or the United States. In fact, the big difference is that most of our films have not gone to platforms“says Ølholm.

“Theaters in Denmark have been open from the start. I think it is important for a different type of cinema, with titles like this, far from the concept of blockbuster and that invite conversation and reflection. That is only achieved through the collective experience that a movie theater provides, “Hviid adds.” Watching a movie, just like going to the theater or attending a concert, is a collective experience. As storytellers, it is essential that this moves forward“Ølholm adds.

“Going to the movies helps us understand ourselves and others. I hope this is not lost not only in Denmark, but also in the rest of the world. Being in a movie theater is very safe and I want this to be valued in other markets, “he continues.

Directed and written by Anders Ølholm and Frederik Louis Hviid, ‘Shorta. The Weight of the Law ‘stars Jakob Ulrik Lohmann, Simon Sears, Tarek Zayat, Issa Khattab, Özlem Saglanmak, Arian Kashef, Josephine Park, Dulfi Al-Jabouri and Michael Brostrup. Distributed in Spain by Caramel Films, it is available in theaters from June 4.