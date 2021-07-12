Ander Gil, new president of the Senate

The new president of the Senate, Ander Gil, after the entry of Pilar Llop into the Government (Photo: Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press via .)

Ander Gil has been elected the new president of the Senate. The profound remodeling carried out in the Government had resulted in her predecessor, Pilar Llop, assuming the post of Minister of Justice on Monday. After his departure, the members of the plenary session of the Lower House voted for the new president on Monday. Like Llop at the time, Gil has obtained a simple majority in the second round of voting, with 132 supporters, 126 blank and three in favor of the other proposed candidate, Jacobo González-Robatto (Vox).

Elected by Burgos, Gil has become the twelfth president of the Senate of democracy. He has extensive experience in the Upper House, since he has been in it for a decade, serving his fifth term. In addition, Gil has also been a spokesperson for the Socialist Group in this body since 2017. He has defended relevant presentations such as the application of article 155 of the Spanish Constitution in Catalonia.

“Thanks to my predecessor for her generous work in this Chamber,” Gil began, referring to Pilar Llop. “It is in our hands to make this institution a place for constructive and sensible debate. We have the power to turn our words into deeds that serve the citizens, let’s use them well ”. “Before every violent act there is a violent speech.”

We have the power to turn our words into deeds that serve the citizens, let’s use them wellAnder Gil

A seasoned master in municipalism

Ander Gil was born on February 9, 1974 in Barakaldo (Vizcaya) and is a Primary Education teacher. He began his political career in municipalism, specifically in the Valle de Mena City Council, in Burgos, where in 1995 he held the Department of Culture, Youth, Sports, Education and Tourism. In this consistory he has held different councils until 2011 until reaching the position of deputy mayor.

Precisely, municipalism is a feature that characterizes the changes made by Pedro Sánchez in the Executive. The president has opted for three mayors as ministers: Diana Morant (Gandía), Raquel Sánchez (Gavà) and Isabel Rodríguez (Puertollano). This essence has also landed in the presidency of the Senate.

Read more

A plenary session that changed the script

The truth is that it was a plenary session that had already been set previously, but which has seen its script changed. The reason was due to the fact that the new Minister of Justice had to revalidate her position, since she had not held it since Thursday, when she ceased as a senator by regional appointment by Madrid.

Pilar Llop was expected to take possession of her seat again this Monday, something that after the reform announced on Saturday has taken an unexpected turn so that Ander Gil is the one who sits at the table of the presidency of the Senate.

During this Monday’s session, the popular Jaime Miguel de los Santos, Eduardo Raboso, Ana Camín, Alicia Sánchez Camacho and Paloma Adrados were also sworn in as new senators, by the recently constituted Assembly of Madrid. On the part of Más Madrid, Senator Pablo Gómez has promised his position.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE