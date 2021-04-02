Andean Telecom Partners Peru turns to Nokia to improve its network | News | Infrastructures

Andean Telecom Partners Peru(ATP Peru) has selected Nokia to support the deployment of its host-neutral digital infrastructure projects, both for fixed fiber access to the home (FTTH) and mobile (small cells) in Peru. This future-proof digital infrastructure will help operators accelerate the deployment of their telecommunications services in the country. The first indoor deployment will be in the mall Aventura Mall, in the city of Chiclayo, while the FTTH deployment is carried out in the Barranco district in the capital, Lima.

The Nordic manufacturer will install its solution in the Aventura Mall Small Cell AirScale Indoor (ASiR), an improved, low-cost and next-generation system. This includes the solution ASiR PicoRRH, which has multi-operator and multi-band support that will allow Peruvian operators to offer connectivity through their AWS / 2600/1900 bands. This proposal is designed to be a compact and flexible indoor system that allows a simple and seamless upgrade to 5G NR, with minimal work on site.

The Finnish company will also offer its FTTH solutions, starting with the Barranco district in Lima and leveraging its GPON technology to provide seamless fiber connectivity for residential, business and mobile backhaul use. Nokia’s solution will allow ATP to offer an open access, neutral fiber network with multi-operator capacity.

Andean Telecom Partners Peru turns to Nokia to improve its network.

ATP is a fiber optic wholesale operator and digital infrastructure company with operations in Colombia, Peru and Chile. Within ATP’s group of investors is Digital Colony, one of the largest investment firms in digital infrastructure in the world, focused on data centers, macro cell phone towers, fiber networks and small cell networks.

Gilles Pons de Vier, General Manager of Andean Telecom Partners Perusaid: “Nokia’s portfolio of solutions enables us to offer a host-neutral digital infrastructure aligned with the needs of our customers. These outstanding investments will be critical, both to help reduce Peru’s digital divide and to lay the foundation for future 5G network deployments. We look forward to working closely with Nokia as our partner to deliver compelling connectivity experiences on both fixed and mobile services. “

For its part, Osvaldo di Campli, Nokia president for Latin America, has indicated: “We are pleased to begin this new collaboration with Andean Telecom Partners in Peru as your trusted partner, as well as to bring our indoor connectivity solutions to small businesses, buyers, residential customers and mobile operators. ATP’s host neutral strategy will accelerate and boost the deployment of telecommunications services throughout Peru and we anticipate that more companies will offer these services in this and other countries of the world. We look forward to paving the way to 5G in Peru with ATP ”.