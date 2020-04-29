The Andares shopping center will receive and collect food for the people most affected during the health contingency.

Andares works as a collection center since last Monday and has joined the food donation campaign led by the Comprehensive Family Development System (DIF) in Zapopan, in order to support people who have been affected by the pandemic.

The mall, with its team of volunteers, you will receive non-perishable food and personal hygiene items from 12:00 to 18:00, from Monday to Saturday, in the ascent and descent zone, outside the La Docena restaurant, where you can make the delivery without getting out of the car.

Also, to facilitate solidarity without leaving home, the campaign will collect donations at home, within the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, through WhatsApp, at number 33 2193 0846, where you can review the availability of the service and resolve doubts or concerns.

.