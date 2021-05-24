Andalusians and Galicians have the highest obesity rates in Spain

05/24/2021 at 8:30 AM CEST

Obesity is already a public health problem in our country. That is why the medical and scientific community is investing time and effort in combating the effects that excess weight can cause.

And in times of pandemic the situation has only gotten worse. According to a scientific article published at the end of August in the journal JAMA, it pointed out that people with excess weight have a 46% higher risk of contracting coronavirus, a 113% higher risk of hospitalization for COVID-19, a 78% higher risk of admission to the ICU compared to the population with normal weight. In addition, their risk of mortality is 48% higher.

To know in depth the obesity situation in our country, the Nutritional Study of the Spanish Population (ENPE) whose results are worrying. According to this study, 53.6% of Spaniards are obese or overweight.

A) Yes, 22% of Spaniards have obesity, without differences between men and women, andl 31.6% are overweight, being this significantly higher in males.

Both obesity and overweight increase with age, reaching the highest rate in the population group 65 years and older. These new data have been published in Spanish Journal of Cardiology (REC),

By autonomous communities, Andalusians and Galicians are those with the highest levels of obesity, specifically 26.7% of their population. They are closely followed by the Principality of Asturias (26.2%) and the Region of Murcia (25.7%).

At the opposite extreme, with lower obesity rates are the Balearic Islands with 11.7% obesity in its population, Catalonia (16.1%) and the Basque Country (16.5%).

Autonomous community Overweight Obesity Andalusia 37.3% 26.7% Aragon 35.9% 24.4% Principality of Asturias 37.4% 26.2% Balearic Islands 31.8% 11.7% Canary Islands 35.1% 23.1% Cantabria 37.6% 18.4% Castilla la Mancha 38.9% 22.0% Castile and Leon 36.5% 21.5% Catalonia 34.7% 16.1% Estremadura 36.6% 20.2% Galicia 37.7% 26.7% Madrid’s community 34.9% 25.2% Foral Community of Navarra 34.0% 20.8% Basque Country 35.1% 16.5% Murcia region 38.6% 25.7% The Rioja 36.9% 20.1% Valencian Community 34.3% 22.7%

But why are these differences due? Dr. Carmen Pérez-Rodrigo, first signatory of the study, explains that “socioeconomic status and habitat size are also significantly associated with obesity.”

In this way, higher rates of obesity are observed in populations with a lower socioeconomic level, while there is a significant association between the probability of obesity and the size of the town of residence, with lower rates in towns of between 15,000 and 50,000 inhabitants compared to the less than 5,000.

Obesity and cardiovascular risk factors

The ENPE study also analyzes the influence of the lifestyles of the population with excess weight, as well as the relationship with cardiovascular risk factors.

“Individuals who combine a higher level of physical activity and follow a moderately adequate eating pattern to the Mediterranean diet pattern are less likely to develop obesity and cardiovascular risk factors,” says Dr. Pérez-Rodrigo.

On the other hand, the new data published in Spanish Journal of Cardiology found a positive association between overweight and obesity with dyslipidemia (the alteration of the levels of lipids and proteins in the blood, such as cholesterol and / or triglycerides) and high blood pressure, in the same way that obesity is associated with a higher chance of developing diabetes mellitus.

“The coexistence of dyslipidemia, arterial hypertension and diabetes with obesity is significantly higher in women and in the age group 65 years or older”, the researcher details.

Obesity contributes to the development of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic diseases and is associated with a poorer quality of life and premature mortality.

For this reason, in the words of Dr. Pérez-Rodrigo, “it is essential to implement preventive strategies that favor the adaptation of eating habits, the increase in physical activity and the reduction of sedentary lifestyle from an early age”.

For the expert, “the prescription of dietary advice and physical exercise is also essential in the treatment of affected people.”